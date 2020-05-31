Governor Lee institutes curfew in Murfreesboro due to 'threats to public safety'

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WVLT)-- Governor Lee mobilized the National Guard and the Tennessee Highway Patrol after peaceful demonstrations escalated to violence in Murfreesboro Sunday night.


Governor Lee says, "he supports Mayor McFarland's 7 p.m. curfew to restore order for the safety of our citizens."

