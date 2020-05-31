Governor Lee institutes curfew in Murfreesboro due to 'threats to public safety'

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WVLT)-- Governor Lee mobilized the National Guard and the Tennessee Highway Patrol after peaceful demonstrations escalated to violence in Murfreesboro Sunday night.
I support Mayor McFarland’s 7 p.m. curfew and have authorized both the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the National Guard to provide support on the ground in restoring order for the safety of our citizens.— Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) June 1, 2020
Governor Lee says, "he supports Mayor McFarland's 7 p.m. curfew to restore order for the safety of our citizens."
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.