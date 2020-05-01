Governor Lee announces plan for 'mass testing' of state prisons for COVID-19

Governor Lee announced that the state plans to launch a "mass testing" effort of Tennessee prison staff and inmates for COVID-19.

According to a press release, the testing will begin next week.

“Knowing the extent of the virus’s spread within our correctional facilities is critical as incarcerated individuals remain one of the most vulnerable populations during this pandemic,” said Gov. Lee. “Thanks to our increased capacity, we’ll test all inmates and staff statewide in order to take appropriate actions to safeguard the health of these vulnerable individuals.”

As of May 1, the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center had more than 1,246 positive cases among staff and inmates.

“We’ve been in close coordination with TDOC as it began targeted COVID-19 testing of inmates and staff in early April,” said UCG Director Stuart McWhorter. “Given the increases in positive cases at the Bledsoe County and Trousdale Turner correctional facilities, despite the vast majority being asymptomatic, we are going to take the next steps in partnership with TDOC, Tennessee Department of Health (TDH), and Tennessee National Guard to support a broader testing strategy to promote the health and safety of staff and inmates. We will also coordinate plans with our local jails to assist them in safeguarding the health of their populations in the coming days.”

According to the release, "analysis of the test results confirm 98 percent of those who tested positive are asymptomatic."

The release also added that there were 583 positive cases at the Bledsoe correctional facility, 40 positive cases at the Northwest correctional facility and 40 positive cases at Turney Center. The release said the "vast majority" of the positive cases were asymptomatic.

The state said all inmates who test positive and are asymptomatic receive daily medical monitoring and health assessments.

