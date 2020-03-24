Governor Lee calls for schools to be out until late April

Updated: Tue 4:27 PM, Mar 24, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- Governor Bill Lee has called for schools in Tennessee to be closed until late April due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The governor held a press conference on March 24, after it was announced that the state had at least 667 cases of COVID-19.

Lee said the schools should be closed until April 24, a full month. Schools across the state have been preparing to teach online amid the pandemic.

