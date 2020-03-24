Governor Lee calls for schools to be out until late April

Governor Bill Lee has called for schools in Tennessee to be closed until late April due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The governor held a press conference on March 24, after it was announced that the state had at least 667 cases of COVID-19.

Lee said the schools should be closed until April 24, a full month. Schools across the state have been preparing to teach online amid the pandemic.

TN Gov. Bill Lee says April 24th is the new day for public schools to reopen. @wvlt — Harry Sullivan (@SullyWVLT) March 24, 2020

