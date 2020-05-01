Governor Lee gives a shout out to Morristown restaurant

Governor Bill Lee gave a shout out to a local restaurant during his daily COVID-19 media briefing Friday afternoon.

Source: TNGOV

Lee pointed out the Redbud Deli in Morristown "for their efforts to open safely."

Businesses across the state were allowed to reopen May 1 using new guidelines to keep customers and staff safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The deli tuned in for the media briefing and posted on their Facebook account about it, thanking the governor.

You can read the new guidelines for businesses here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.