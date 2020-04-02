"Tennesseans must remain at home:" Gov. Lee issues new order to curb COVID-10

Days after issuing a safer at home order, Governor Bill Lee has announced he will issue a stay at home order.

Lee will sign executive order 23, calling on residents to stay home conducting essential activity " as data shows an increase in citizen movement across the state."

“Over the last few weeks, we have seen decreases in movement around the state as Tennesseans socially distance and stay at home,” said Gov. Lee. “However, in recent days we have seen data indicating that movement may be increasing and we must get these numbers trending back down. I have updated my previous executive order to clearly require that Tennesseans stay at home unless they are carrying out essential activities.”

Lee said a company tracked cellphone data which appeared to show that traffic and movement was going towards an upward trend.

The governor said the data was part of the decision to issue the stay at home order.

Lee told media that the state has given local law enforcement guidance on enforcing the order.

“The month of April stands to be an extremely tough time for our state as we face the potential for a surge in COVID-19 cases,” said Lee. “Every Tennessean must take this seriously, remain at home and ensure we save lives.”

The executive order remains in effect until April 14, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. Gov.

The move comes after Lee has faced criticism from the medical community for failing to institute a stay at home order originally.

As of April 2, Tennessee had 32 deaths and 2,845 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

