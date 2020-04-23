'Temperature checks, masks': Gov. Lee gives preview on reopening

Governor Bill Lee gave a small preview of plans for Tennessee businesses to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lee, who last week announced the safer at home order would expire April 30, gave some more details during a media conference Thursday afternoon.

During the conference, Lee said restaurants will be allowed to open at 50 percent capacity Monday, while retail outlets would be able to reopen at 50 percent capacity starting Wednesday.

After questioning, he added that they would implement a "wide array of safety measures that ... will include temperature checks, masks and social distancing."

He also said that more information would be revealed Friday morning.

Businesses in Knox County and Knoxville may have differing reopening dates and processes; however, Knox County and Knoxville officials have not revealed details on the reopening process yet.

