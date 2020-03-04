Governor Lee orders flags flown at half staff in Tennessee after tornadoes

Governor Bill Lee ordered flags to be flown at half staff at all state office buildings and at the Capitol in honor of the lives lost in Tuesday's devastating tornado outbreak.

Tennessee Department of Transportation representative Mark Nagi shared a photo of the flags in front of the TDOT offices on Twitter.

"We encourage all Tennesseans to join us in praying for the families across our state that are facing tragedy today," said Governor Lee on Twitter. "Thank you to our first responders for working around the clock to keep us safe on this difficult day."

