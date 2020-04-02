Governor: Tennessee rural hospitals could help bed shortage

Projections conducted by experts at the University of Washington show Tennessee will be short about 7,000 beds at the peak of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, Tennessee will hit its peak on April 19 and more than 3,000 will die from the virus by August.

Governor Bill Lee addressed the shortage of hospital beds at his daily briefing Wednesday. He said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is currently surveying dorms, hotels, and convention centers in major Tennessee cities to turn into makeshift hospitals.

The governor also said financial assistance would be given to rural hospitals to provide extra capacity.

WVLT News Reporter Robert Grant asked Governor Lee how many beds are currently available across the state.

"We have a number of licensed un-staffed beds that are significant. Those are not included in these numbers," Governor Lee said. "It's not finalized yet, but financial assistance for our rural hospitals will bring on extra capacity."

Some rural hospitals in East Tennessee, including Jellico Community Hospital and Big South Fork Medical Center, have recently been plagued by financial struggles.

Senator Marsha Blackburn called out Rennova Health, the company behind both facilities, in a letter to the CEO she sent in January.

Employees told WVLT they have missed paychecks for several months. Employees at both Jellico and Oneida facilities said they are at least one paycheck behind as of April 2nd.

Governor Lee said he plans to release more information on financial assistance to rural hospitals.

