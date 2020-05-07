Governor releases "Tennessee Pledge," explains how state will reopen responsibly

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released detailed information on how he plans to reopen the state in a document dubbed the "Tennessee Pledge."

"The “Tennessee Pledge” is a plan to help Tennesseans return to work in a safe environment, restore their livelihoods and reboot our state’s economy," it reads.

The plan includes guidelines for businesses and individuals as quarantine comes to an end.

To view the full plan released by the governor click the link to the documents below.