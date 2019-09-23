Gr8 Things To Do This Week Across East Tennessee

WVLT gives you a look at what's in store for the week.

Here's a look at the week between 9/23 - 9/29

1. Ugly Vegetable Contest

Even though they're tasty and healthy for us, let's face it, some are prettier than others. The Blount County Public Library is hosting its first ever Ugly Vegetable Contest. Send a selfie with the ugly vegetable close-up, with you and your veggie. The winner will get a award a $100.00 gift card to Out Of Eden on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Email: blountcountylibrarypr@blounttn.org

2. National Quartet Convention

Hear the finest in Southern gospel music when the National Quartet Convention returns to the LeConte Center at Pigeon Forge! Reserve your seats now for the National Quartet Convention.

Start Date:Sep 22, 2019

End Date:Sep 28, 2019

For Tickets, click here.

3. Join The Movement in Knoxville

You can join the walk to defeat ALS. The ALS Association is hosting its annual walk at Victor Ash Park Saturday morning at 9 a.m..

It's a one mile walk to raise money that goes toward treatments and a cure for the disease. The group as already raised more than $45,000.

Saturday, September 28, 2019

Victor Ashe Park Knoxville, TN 37912

4901 Bradshaw Rd.

To Register or Donate, click here.

4. Old City Oktoberfest 2019

Enjoy German food, beer, and live music along with local makers and food vendors. It's an all ages event.

Saturday, Sept. 28, from 2 PM – 8 PM

298 E Jackson Ave SE, Knoxville, TN 37915-1005, United States

For tickets, click here.

5. Wings Over Knoxville's Grand Opening

Anyone gets a chance at free wings for Wings Over Knoxville's grand opening Saturday.

The food chain is giving proceeds to the Pat Summit Foundation.

When: Saturday Sept. 28th - All Day!

1834 Cumberland Ave, Knoxville, TN 37916

6. Friday Night Lights Food Truck Park & Movie!

Head out to Maryville for dinner and a movie. They'll be food trucks in the park in the parking lots around Broadway and Harper Ave.

After that, you can head to the Blount County Library's lawn to watch "Shrek."

Friday, September 27, 2019 at 6 PM – 8 PM

Downtown Maryville, Tennessee

Broadway Ave, Maryville, Tennessee 37803

7. Fried Pickle Festival

Get ready to be tie dyed and fried at this year's Fried Pickle festival Saturday.

There's live music, loads of activities and fried pickles.

Sat 10 AM · Loudon Municipal

Loudon Municipal Park

1470 Roberson Springs Road, Loudon, Tennessee 37774

8. St. Jude Strong Car Show

St. Jude Strong is hosting a car show with all you can eat pancakes, prizes and so much more. It's in Lenoir City Saturday.

All proceeds go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 8 AM – 10 AM

Chili's Grill & Bar (Lenoir City, TN)

St. Jude Strong Car Show

