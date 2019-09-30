Gr8 Things To Do This Week Across East Tennessee

1. 35th Goodwill Fashion Show & Sale: Lifestyled

It's a night of fun and fashion. The show features fashionable looks inspired by four local fashion personalities. All looks shown on the runway, plus thousands more will be available to purchase immediately following the show.

When: Thu, October 3, 2019

6:00 PM – 7:30 PM

Where: Hilton Knoxville

501 West Church Avenue

Knoxville, TN 37902

Click here for tickets and details.

2. Nigerian Independent Celebration

There's a chance to experience and join in on the two-day Nigerian independence day celebration.

When: Fri, Oct 4, 2019, 7:00 PM –

Sat, Oct 5, 2019, 12:00 AM EDT

Where: 6700 Jubilee Center Way

Knoxville, TN 37912

Click here for tickets and details.

3. Chalkfest at The Island

The Island invites artists - professional and aspiring - to join in on the 3nd Annual Chalkfest at The Island in Pigeon Forge!

When: Sat, Oct. 5, 2019

8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Where: The Island in Pigeon Forge

131 The Island Dr.

Pigeon Forge, TN 37863

Click here for tickets and details.

4. Vols vs. Bulldogs

And the Vols are back -- taking on the Georgia Bulldogs in Neyland Stadium -- kick off is at seven.

Click here for tickets and details.

When: Oct. 5 (SAT) 7 P.M.

Where: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN

Remember Mason Ramsey the yoodling kid who went viral? Well, he's since claimed a spot on the music charts and is coming to Cotton Eyed Joe Friday night.

5. Mason Ramsey LIVE!

Friday, October 4, 2019 at 6 PM – 11:59 PM

Cotton Eyed Joe

11220 Outlet Dr, Knoxville, Tennessee 37932

Click here for tickets and details.

6. Mammogram Special

Tennova Healthcare is offering a "Mammogram Special" at six locations in East Tennessee. Women will receive special pampering and a gift when they schedule a screening mammogram. Appointments are required.

When: Oct. 2 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Where: North Knoxville Medical Center, 7565 Dannaher Drive, Powell

Click here for details.

7. Cup of Hope Luncheon

The Salvation Army of Knoxville is hosting its 6th annual Cup of Hope luncheon to raise awareness for The Joy D. Baker Center, a shelter that serves women and children who have experienced domestic violence.

When: Tuesday, Oct. 1 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Lighthouse Knoxville (6800 Baum Dr. Knoxville, Tenn. 37919)

8. 5th Annual Love Loud Corn Maze

Enjoy a small hay maze for the tiny tykes! Popcorn, games and photo opportunities. Everything's FREE!

When: 5 Dates · Sep 30 - Oct 5, *Closed on Oct. 3

Where: First Baptist Church of Sevierville

317 Parkway, Sevierville, Tennessee 37862

