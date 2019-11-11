Gr8 Things To Do This Week Across East Tennessee

Here are eight great things to do in East Tennessee this week.

1. Veteran's Day Celebration

2. Local Appreciation Days at Anakeesta!

All locals in Sevier, Knox, Blount, Jefferson and Cocke counties, a special general admission price is going for only $5 +tax (all other elements are full price).

A portion of the proceeds will go to benefit Friends of the Smokies. Each person in the party must live or work in selected county.

GUESTS MUST PRESENT PHOTO ID OR CURRENT PAYCHECK STUB WITH ID - Annual Pass upgrades still apply after $5 fee

Purchase tickets onsite only at their ticket booth.

When: Nov 11 - Nov 17

Where: 576 Parkway Gatlinburg, TN 37738

3. Downton Abbey: The Exhibition now open at Biltmore

Just in time for the holiday season, Downton Abbey: The Exhibition opens today at Biltmore and will remain on view through April 7, 2020. The immersive exhibition offers a chance to relive the story of Carnival Films' beloved television series – complete with set recreations, exclusive multimedia elements, and an up-close look at more than 50 official costumes – while experiencing the real life story behind the Gilded Age estate at Biltmore.

Showcased across two locations at Biltmore, the exhibition transports guests on an incredible journey through the grand home of Downton Abbey, providing an inside look into the world of the Crawley family and those that served them below stairs. The exhibition also provides a fascinating look at the post-Edwardian era in which the popular TV series was set and insight into the remarkable events that shaped the world, such as World War I.

4. Outdoor ice skating at Wilderness at the Smokies

The 3,200 square foot ice rink, which doubles as the resort's outdoor wave pool in summer, will be available for hotel guests and the public to enjoy. The admission fee will be included with room rates if guests use Code: ICESKATE at the time of booking. At check-in, guests will be able to purchase admissions for $10 per person. At the rink, it will be for guests or the public $20 including skates. The rink will be open from 10 am to 10 pm Friday – Sunday, Thanksgiving and Christmas break; and 4 pm to10 pm Monday- Thursday. Skate for a cause and support Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee.

5. Garth Brooks in concert!

Legendary performer Garth Brooks will play a concert at Neyland Stadium on Saturday night, Nov. 16.

Click here for tickets.

6. Disney On Ice Presents: Celebrate Memories

Your favorite Disney stories come to life at Disney On Ice presents Celebrate Memories! Sail along with Moana on her high-seas adventure and dance with Woody, Buzz and all the Toy Story friends. Feel inspired when love wins in Frozen and dreams come true for the Disney Princesses. Share the excitement and make new memories the whole family will treasure forever!

When: Nov 16, 2019, 11:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.

Where: Knoxville Civic Coliseum

7. The Very Hungry Caterpillar

This beloved story by Eric Carle, award-winning children's book illustrator, and author, is retold on stage through the magic of black light and fanciful puppets. The Very Hungry Caterpillar follows the wonderful adventures of a very tiny and very hungry caterpillar as he eats his way through an amazing variety of foods on his path to becoming a beautiful butterfly. This hour-long production features the imaginative approach to storytelling through theater that has earned international recognition.

When: November 12, 2019 to November 12, 2019, 6:30 PM

Where: Bijou Theatre

8. Knoxville Family Justice Center

The Knoxville Family Justice Center is on a mission to collect 1,000,000 pennies during the week of November 11th to help the children and families affected by domestic violence. Flip the couch cushions, check the car console, search the bottom of your old purse, donate online, or participate in one of our Quest events to make a difference in the life of a survivor.

To donate, click here.

When: November 11th, 10:30a

Where: Family Justice Center, 400 Harriet Tubman St, Knoxville, TN 37915

