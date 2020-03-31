Grab and go meals available for Sevier County kids

Thousands of take-home meals are available in Sevier County for your kids.

The Boys and Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains says they have grab and go meals that you can get for your kids age two to 18.

You don't have to be a member to take advantage of this. They've designed these meals for supper around the breakfast and lunch meals the school district is providing.

They'll be open Monday through Friday afternoons from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. waiting for you.

"We just want to meet the needs of the community in any way we can. And this is something that we know how to do and we hope that it can make a difference," Mark Ross, Boys & Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains. "We were serving between 600 and 750 meals for supper and then we had snack after that before all of this happened."

The meals have a 4-month shelf life, so if you don't need it now you can save them for the future.

Stop by the nearest Boys and Girls Club in Sevier County to find out

https://www.bgcsmoky.com/

