Grace Christian Academy students return for a final goodbye

Yearbooks left unsigned and end of the year ice cream parties remain on hold. This isn’t the way teachers and students at Grace Christian Academy expected the school year to end.

When students left school in March they thought they’d be back a few weeks later. Kindergartner Kelsey Mavroff has been home learning online from her teachers and her mom Krista.

"I picked up my artwork, this is some of my artwork, and we had to pick up the yearbook and I got to say hi to my kindergarten teacher," said Kelsey.

There has been some hard moments in the Mavroff household. They have three students in school--Logan, Kendall, and Kelsey.

"My children learn very well from other people. We were ready to call it quits a couple maybe three times a day, but we get back and finish strong," said Krista.

One of the hardest moments for them is being away from their teachers.

"They love him like they have texted or messaged me and messaged Logan and said 'we miss your man-child and you know it’s going to be weird without him in our building anymore'," said Krista.

Teachers rounded up students' personal items and brought them to their cars. Having to give their final goodbyes from 6 feet away.

"After the second grade class, we had an ice cream party. It was beach themed it was really fun. Yeah, I miss that a lot," said Kendall.

The bags of goodies and memories from a year cut short is a reminder of laughter, lessons and lots of love.

"We love our family here. They just love my kids," said Krista.

