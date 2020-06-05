Grace Christian Academy appoints new Varsity Boys Basketball Coach

Grace Christian Academy announced it has appointed a new Varsity Boys Basketball Coach.

According to a release, GCA is pleased to announce JP Payne will be the new Varsity Boys Basketball Coach along with serving as the Upper School Dean of Students.

Since joining GCA in 2017, Payne has worked as an 8th-grade math teacher, middle school basketball coach, and an assistant varsity football coach along with four years of prior coaching experience.

"I am invested and passionate about our program becoming the best it can be this year and in seasons to come. I look forward to coaching and developing our team at GCA into young men with a love for Christ and building better basketball players," said Payne.

Payne is married to GCA graduate, Alysha Payne, and the couple is expecting their first child together.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

