Grace Christian Academy moves student placement online

Schools are now getting ready for the fall, but things are a little bit different because of the pandemic. At Grace Christian Academy, they are changing the way they place their students into classes.

Lower School Principal Amy Henderson usually meets with upcoming kindergarten students in person to see how advanced they are on learning.

"Obviously, this is a unique situation. We’re normally not in my guest room, like we are now," said Henderson.

The school switched to screening their students via videochat.

Kids have to sit still, show off their cutting skills, write their names, and identify shapes and colors. These little tests will determine which classes and teachers the students will be assigned to.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.