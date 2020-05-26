Grainger County farm 'overwhelmed' with beef sales

A Grainger County farm owner said beef sales have soared during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We really felt like this was a market that was really being under-served in East Tennessee," said Charley Layman, one of the co-owners of Double L Farms.

"Well, the last few weeks have been pretty intense," he explained.

They bought the farm in 2018, then cattle in 2019, and began harvesting in 2020. Their focus is grass-fed beef, with no hormones or antibiotics.

"Takes a little while, once you get the cattle to get them kind of large enough and up to age where you're ready to process and we started that process, really, just a few weeks ago," said Layman.

He turned to social media and his website to help, and the business has taken off.

"Just been overwhelmed with the response. And talking with a lot of other local farmers and our processing facility which is Blankenship Farms which is down in Calhoun, Tennessee. They're seeing just tremendous growth. A lot of the farmers are seeing growth of 150% over last year."

But they expected to be selling to different clientele.

"Our business model going into this was really to focus on restaurants and food service distributors," explained Layman. "With the change, obviously with the COVID-19 and the quarantine that we've been experiencing, we had to kind of shift gears a little, and really, it was just because we started getting phone calls from people wanting to purchase product."

He has been grateful for neighborly support.

"I think people are, they really want to know where their beef is coming from, they want to know what's been added to it," said Layman.

