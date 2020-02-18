Grainger County Schools closed after smoke found in high school

Grainger County Schools announced there will be no classes on Tuesday after smoke was found inside the high school just after 4 a.m.

Officials said the Rutledge Volunteer Fire Department searched for the source of the smoke for an hour, but initially could not find the cause.

"I absolutely could not and would subject our students and staff to an unsafe situation," officials said on Facebook.

At about 6 a.m. investigators discovered the source of the smoke was a burned up fan motor in a heating unit.

Crews plan to fix the problem on Tuesday and ventilate the hallways.

"With Grainger High School being the largest school in the county, it is difficult having school elsewhere with GHS closed. Therefore, the entire school system was closed," said the superintendent. "I will keep everyone briefed! "

Click here for a full list of closings and delays.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.