Grainger County tomato fest cancelled due to COVID-19

The Grainger County Tomato Festival has been cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival is usually held during the last weekend in July. No plans to hold the festival at a later date have been made.

According to the festival's website, "The Grainger County Tomato Festival was organized in 1992 to promote our world-famous Grainger County Tomatoes. Our mission is to promote all Grainger County agricultural products, specifically the Grainger County Tomato, and to promote the many local artists, authors, talent, and craftsmen we have in our area. Over the years we have added a number of special events making the festival one of the largest free festivals in East Tennessee and has been named by Parade magazine as one of the top ten festivals in the USA."

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.