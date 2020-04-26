Grainger High School students find fun way to celebrate prom

Some students at Grainger High School found a fun way to still celebrate prom even though they didn't get to attend the dance due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Some students at Grainger High School found a fun way to still celebrate prom even though they didn't get to attend the dance due to COVID-19 restrictions. / Source: Peyton Roach

GHS senior Peyton Roach got 27 of her friends together to make a TikTok video showing a 'before' and 'after' of her friends in their prom dresses. The video is titled 'Grainger High School class of 2020 senior prom- Quarantine style'

"My friends and I decided this would be a fun way to make the most of a tough situation since we missed our prom night," Peyton told WVLT. "This was just a fun way to show off our dresses in case we don’t get to wear them again".

The dance was originally scheduled for April 24-but due to school being cancelled for the remainder of the semester, prom was also cancelled.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.