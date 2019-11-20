Grammy Awards 2020: Nominees revealed on CBS This Morning

CBS This Morning host Gayle King and singer Alicia Keys revealed the list of nominees for the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Best New Artist

- Black Pumas

- Billie Eilish

- Lil Nas X

- Lizzo

- Maggie Rogers

- Rosalia

- Tank and the Bangas

- Yola

Song of the Year

- "Always Remember Us This Way"

- "Bad Guy"

- "Bring My Flowers Now"

- "Hard Place"

- "Lover"

- "Norman F***ing Rockwell"

- "Someone You Loved"

- "Truth Hurts"

Record of the Year

- "Hey, Ma"

- "Bad Guy"

- "7 Rings"

- "Hard Place"

- "Talk"

- "Old Town Road"

- "Truth Hurts"

- "Sunflower"

Album of the Year

- "I,I"

- "Norman F***ing Rockwell"

- "When We All Fall asleep

- "Thank U, Next"

- "I Used To Know Her"

- "Cuz I Love You"

- "Father of the Bride"

Best Pop Solo Performance

- "Spirit" — Beyoncé

- "Bad Guy" — Billie Eilish

- "7 Rings" — Ariana Grande

- "Truth Hurts" — Lizzo

- "You Need to Calm Down" — Taylor Swift

Best Pop Vocal Album

"The Lion King: The Gift" — Beyoncé

"When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" — Billie Eilish

"Thank U, Next" — Ariana Grande

"No. 6 Collaborations Project" — Ed Sheeran

"Lover" — Taylor Swift

Best Dance Recording

- "Linked" — Bonobo

- "Got to Keep On" — The Chemical Brothers

- "Piece of Your Heart" — Meduza Featuring Goodboys

- "Underwater" — RÜFÜS DU SOL

- "Midnight Hour" — Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign

Best Rock Album

- "Amo" — Bring Me The Horizon

- "Social Cues" — Cage The Elephant

- "In The End" — The Cranberries

- "Trauma" — I Prevail

- "Feral Roots" — Rival Sons

Best R&B Performance

- "Love Again" — Daniel Caesar & Brandy

- "Could've Been" — H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller

- "Exactly How I Feel" — Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane

- "Roll Some Mo" — Lucky Daye

- "Come Home" — Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000

Best Rap Album

- "Revenge of the Dreamers III" — Dreamville

- "Championships" — Meek Mill

- "I Am > I Was" — 21 Savage

- "Igor" — Tyler, The Creator

- "The Lost Boy" — YBN Cordae

Best Country Song

- "Bring My Flowers Now" — Brandie Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

- "Girl Goin' Nowhere" — Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)

- "It All Comes Out in the Wash" — Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

- "Some of It" — Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde and Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)

- "Speechless" — Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers and Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)

Best Jazz Vocal Album

- "Thirsty Ghost" — Sara Gazarek

- "Love & Liberation" — Jazzmeia Horn

- "Alone Together" — Catherine Russell

- "12 Little Spells" — Esperanza Spalding

- "Screenplay" — The Tierney Sutton Band

Best Gospel Album

- "Long Live Love" — Kirk Franklin

- "Goshen" — Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri-City Singers

- "Tunnel Vision" — Gene Moore

- "Settle Here" — William Murphy

- "Something's Happening! A Christmas Album" — CeCe Winans

Best Latin Rock, Urban Or Alternative Album

- "X 100PRE" — Bad Bunny

- "Oasis" — J Balvin & Bad Bunny

- "Indestructible" — Flor De Toloache

- "Almadura" — iLe

- "El Mal Querer" — Rosalía

Best Americana Album

- "Years to Burn" — Calexico And Iron & Wine

- "Who Are You Now" — Madison Cunningham

- "Oklahoma" — Keb' Mo'

- "Tales of America" — J.S. Ondara

- "Walk Through Fire" — Yola

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

- "Beastie Boys Book" — (Various Artists) Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt and Dan Zitt, producers

- "Becoming" — Michelle Obama

- "I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor" — Eric Alexandrakis

- "Mr. Know-It-All" — John Waters

- "Sekou Andrews & The String Theory" — Sekou Andrews & The String Theory

Best Song Written For Visual Media

- "The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy" — Randy Newman, songwriter (Chris Stapleton), Track from: Toy Story 4

- "Girl in the Movies" — Dolly Parton & Linda Perry, songwriters (Dolly Parton), Track from: Dumplin'

- "I'll Never Love Again" (Film Version) — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey and Aaron Raitiere songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper), Track from: A Star Is Born

- "Spirit" — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie and Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Beyoncé), Track from: The Lion King

- "Suspirium" — Thom Yorke, songwriter (Thom Yorke), Track from: Suspiria

Best Music Film

- "Homecoming" — Beyoncé

- "Remember My Name" — David Crosby

- "Birth of the Cool" — (Miles Davis)

- "Shangri-La" — (Various Artists)

- "Anima" — Thom Yorke

