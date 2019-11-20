Grammy Awards 2020: Nominees revealed on CBS This Morning

(CBS) — CBS This Morning host Gayle King and singer Alicia Keys revealed the list of nominees for the 2020 Grammy Awards.
Best New Artist
- Black Pumas
- Billie Eilish
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
- Maggie Rogers
- Rosalia
- Tank and the Bangas
- Yola
Song of the Year
- "Always Remember Us This Way"
- "Bad Guy"
- "Bring My Flowers Now"
- "Hard Place"
- "Lover"
- "Norman F***ing Rockwell"
- "Someone You Loved"
- "Truth Hurts"
Record of the Year
- "Hey, Ma"
- "Bad Guy"
- "7 Rings"
- "Hard Place"
- "Talk"
- "Old Town Road"
- "Truth Hurts"
- "Sunflower"
Album of the Year
- "I,I"
- "Norman F***ing Rockwell"
- "When We All Fall asleep
- "Thank U, Next"
- "I Used To Know Her"
- "Cuz I Love You"
- "Father of the Bride"
Best Pop Solo Performance
- "Spirit" — Beyoncé
- "Bad Guy" — Billie Eilish
- "7 Rings" — Ariana Grande
- "Truth Hurts" — Lizzo
- "You Need to Calm Down" — Taylor Swift
Best Pop Vocal Album
"The Lion King: The Gift" — Beyoncé
"When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" — Billie Eilish
"Thank U, Next" — Ariana Grande
"No. 6 Collaborations Project" — Ed Sheeran
"Lover" — Taylor Swift
Best Dance Recording
- "Linked" — Bonobo
- "Got to Keep On" — The Chemical Brothers
- "Piece of Your Heart" — Meduza Featuring Goodboys
- "Underwater" — RÜFÜS DU SOL
- "Midnight Hour" — Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign
Best Rock Album
- "Amo" — Bring Me The Horizon
- "Social Cues" — Cage The Elephant
- "In The End" — The Cranberries
- "Trauma" — I Prevail
- "Feral Roots" — Rival Sons
Best R&B Performance
- "Love Again" — Daniel Caesar & Brandy
- "Could've Been" — H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller
- "Exactly How I Feel" — Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane
- "Roll Some Mo" — Lucky Daye
- "Come Home" — Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000
Best Rap Album
- "Revenge of the Dreamers III" — Dreamville
- "Championships" — Meek Mill
- "I Am > I Was" — 21 Savage
- "Igor" — Tyler, The Creator
- "The Lost Boy" — YBN Cordae
Best Country Song
- "Bring My Flowers Now" — Brandie Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
- "Girl Goin' Nowhere" — Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)
- "It All Comes Out in the Wash" — Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
- "Some of It" — Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde and Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)
- "Speechless" — Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers and Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)
Best Jazz Vocal Album
- "Thirsty Ghost" — Sara Gazarek
- "Love & Liberation" — Jazzmeia Horn
- "Alone Together" — Catherine Russell
- "12 Little Spells" — Esperanza Spalding
- "Screenplay" — The Tierney Sutton Band
Best Gospel Album
- "Long Live Love" — Kirk Franklin
- "Goshen" — Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri-City Singers
- "Tunnel Vision" — Gene Moore
- "Settle Here" — William Murphy
- "Something's Happening! A Christmas Album" — CeCe Winans
Best Latin Rock, Urban Or Alternative Album
- "X 100PRE" — Bad Bunny
- "Oasis" — J Balvin & Bad Bunny
- "Indestructible" — Flor De Toloache
- "Almadura" — iLe
- "El Mal Querer" — Rosalía
Best Americana Album
- "Years to Burn" — Calexico And Iron & Wine
- "Who Are You Now" — Madison Cunningham
- "Oklahoma" — Keb' Mo'
- "Tales of America" — J.S. Ondara
- "Walk Through Fire" — Yola
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
- "Beastie Boys Book" — (Various Artists) Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt and Dan Zitt, producers
- "Becoming" — Michelle Obama
- "I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor" — Eric Alexandrakis
- "Mr. Know-It-All" — John Waters
- "Sekou Andrews & The String Theory" — Sekou Andrews & The String Theory
Best Song Written For Visual Media
- "The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy" — Randy Newman, songwriter (Chris Stapleton), Track from: Toy Story 4
- "Girl in the Movies" — Dolly Parton & Linda Perry, songwriters (Dolly Parton), Track from: Dumplin'
- "I'll Never Love Again" (Film Version) — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey and Aaron Raitiere songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper), Track from: A Star Is Born
- "Spirit" — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie and Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Beyoncé), Track from: The Lion King
- "Suspirium" — Thom Yorke, songwriter (Thom Yorke), Track from: Suspiria
Best Music Film
- "Homecoming" — Beyoncé
- "Remember My Name" — David Crosby
- "Birth of the Cool" — (Miles Davis)
- "Shangri-La" — (Various Artists)
- "Anima" — Thom Yorke
