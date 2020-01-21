Grammys CEO says she was ousted after reporting harassment

The ousted Grammys CEO is firing back at the Recording Academy, alleging that she was removed after complaining about sexual harassment and pay disparities.

Deborah Dugan also says she called out conflicts of interest in the nomination process for music’s most most prestigious awards.

Dugan was placed on administrative leave last week.

Her lawyers filed a discrimination case with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Tuesday.

The complaint accuses the academy of being a “boys’ club.”

It comes just days before the Grammy Awards are held in Los Angeles.

