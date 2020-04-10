LIVE ON WBXX: Trace Adkins to perform for Grand Ole Opry's Easter celebration

Country music stars from all over will be uniting together at the Grand Ole Opry, with no audience, for a live Easter celebration performance.

The show is set to air on our very own WBXX Saturday, April 11 at 8 p.m. ET.

Trace Adkins, Jason Crabb and T. Graham Brown will be performing. The show is also set to air on the Circle Network along with their Facebook and Youtube channels.

This show is a part of the decades-long streak of the Opry's Saturday shows, just this time with an empty audience to follow the coronavirus safety guidelines.

"As people around the world prepare for an Easter weekend like none of us have ever seen before, we’re thrilled that three of the most soulful voices to ever visit the Opry stage have signed on to bring the community and great music to us this Saturday night,” said Dan Rogers, Opry vice president and executive producer. “I know they’ll deliver not only their hits but also some praise and hope from the Opry stage to fans worldwide.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT via Gray Television. All rights reserved.