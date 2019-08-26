Grandmother arrested after toddler dies from ingesting substance

Alabama authorities arrested and charged the grandmother of a 19-month-old boy who died after ingesting a controlled substance.

Michelle Lee Light, 44, has been charged with Chemical Endangerment for a Child resulting in Death.

Light was arrested on August 25 for the incident that happened on July 21, 2018. Deputies say they have been looking for her since July 10, 2019.

Authorities say 19-month-old Journey Dorman was left in the care of Light in the Sylvan Springs neighborhood on July 21, 2018. When the child became ill, authorities say Light did not inform medical personnel that it was possible the child ingested the substance.

Light is being held on a $500,000 bond.

