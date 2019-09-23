Ohio grandmother charged with death of 5-year-old boy

A woman has been arrested after she admitted to striking a 5-year-old child and not calling 911 until the following day, WTVG reported. The child later died.

The coroner said 5-year-old Anjuan M. Hare III died from multiple traumatic blunt force injuries. His death has been ruled a homicide.

According to court documents, his grandmother, Yisenya Flores, was charged with child endangerment in the Thursday incident. She appeared in court on Friday and was held on $500,000 bond. She is expected to face a judge for the murder charge on Monday morning.

On Thursday, Toledo Fire responded to a call of an unconscious baby that had fallen off a bed. The grandmother claimed the boy jumped from a box spring or mattress laying on its side onto a carpeted floor and hurt himself. Medics administered life-saving measures and took the 5-year-old child to Toledo Hospital, where he later died.

According to court documents, staff members at the hospital informed investigators that the injuries were not consistent with a fall from a bed.

Police interviewed Flores, who admitted to striking the child on Wednesday night. Court documents stated that Flores said she noticed the child was lethargic and semi-unresponsive but did not call 911 until after 6:30 p.m. the following evening.

The coroner said there is evidence the child suffered from battered child syndrome, which means the child had older healing injuries and abuse was ongoing.

