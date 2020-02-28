Grandmother of Evelyn Boswell out of jail

The grandmother of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell has bonded out of jail, WJHL reports.

Angela Boswell was released from jail on bond on Friday night.

Boswell was jailed on theft charges. Officials say she must wear an ankle monitor as a condition of her release.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert for Evelyn on February 15. Read a timeline of her disappearance here. She remains missing. Anyone with any information is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

