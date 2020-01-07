Grandmother, three children dead in Bell County fire

A grandmother and three children are dead after a house fire in Bell County, Kentucky.

(WYMT)

Kentucky State Police and fire officials responded to the fire on Highway 217 near Middlesboro.

Investigators said all children are believed to be under the age of 13. Officials identified the victims as Beulah Mullins, Sierra Posey, Shawn Posey and Canthia Posey.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. Officials say foul play is not suspected.

"At this time it's very early," said a KSP Officer. "We don't know exactly the cause of the fire, but it's just a very very sad day here in Bell County. Anytime that there's little kids involved it just makes it that much tougher."

An investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.