Grandmother who lives near pond search for Evelyn Boswell speaks out

A woman whose property is adjacent to the pond at the center of the

Wednesday search for missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell says she never saw the toddler.

Mary McCloud, grandmother of Angela Boswell's boyfriend., William McCloud. / Source: (WBTV)

"It's a bunch of gossiping people that know that pond's down there. 'Oh that body's in the pond'," said Mary McCloud. She says the rumors are wrong.

Mary said her grandson, William McCloud, the boyfriend of Evelyn's grandmother Angela Boswell came to her house to ask for money on the same day they were arrested in a stolen BMW

When WBTV Reporter Steve Ohnesorge asked if Mary had ever seen Evelyn, she said "no."

"I hope they find her alive and not in the pond, " said Mary.

Mary McCloud says she is praying, but she has no idea where Evelyn could be.

Officials said the search did not uncover any additional evidence in the case.

