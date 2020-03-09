Grandparents search for toy of Cookeville girl critically injured in tornadoes

The grandparents of a two-year-old girl critically injured after tornadoes hit Middle Tennessee on March 3 searched on Monday for her favorite toy among the wreckage.

Tornadoes tore through Middle Tennessee, killing 24 and injuring many more. A two-year-old girl was one of the many hurt.

WVLT News spoke to Cheryl Mynatt on Monday night at the home of their granddaughter, Harper. Harper is in the ICU at East Tennessee Children's Hospital.

The grandparents said that, with all the bad, they want Harper to wake up to something good--her Lovey.

"It wasn't anything special...other than to her. We would love to have it for her when she regains consciousness," Cheryl said.

According to Cheryl, Harper had surgery after suffering a head injury in the storms and is currently in a medically-induced coma. "We're very, very concerned about her," Cheryl added.

"All we want is for everybody who knows this story to pray for our Harper. We want complete recovery for our little girl," Cheryl said.

As of March 9, Harper was in critical condition at East Tennessee Children's Hospital.

You can go here to help victims of the tornadoes.

