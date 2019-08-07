Grant gives $1.4M to Tennessee for apprenticeships

Apprenticeships are getting a boost in Tennessee thanks to a $1.4 million dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL).

A release from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) announced the grant in early August. The grant money is to create and expand apprenticeship programs throughout Tennessee.

“I am committed to expanding work-based learning across the state, and I’m pleased that USDOL is partnering with us in these efforts,” said Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee.

The release said employers face obstacles in attracting and training workers and hope the expansion of apprenticeships could hopefully fill that gap.

“We want to embrace the diversity of skills apprentices bring to Tennessee’s workforce,” said TDLWD Commissioner Jeff McCord. “We will partner with Tennessee Board of Regents, along with several other state agencies and educational institutions, to make apprenticeship opportunities available to as many Tennesseans as possible.”

A significant part of the program, the release said, will be partnering with institutions to form group apprenticeship models.

Officials said a strategy on implementing the grant money will be developed in the coming weeks.

