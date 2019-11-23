East Tennessee libraries awarded state grants for new equipment

Secretary of State Tre Hargett presented the Anna Porter Library with $1,535 from the Tennessee State Library and Archives.

The technology grant will help the library buy new desktop computers for visitors.

The library was one of four in East Tennessee to receive grants.

The state library and archives will be granting $350,000 in technology grants all over the state this year.

Grant presentations and their times, according to the Gatlinburg Convention and Visitors Bureau, are listed below:

The Secretary’s presentations on Wednesday, Nov. 20th, 2019

10:30 a.m. EST

Morristown- Hamblen County Library

417 West Main Street

Morristown, TN 37814

Details: The Morristown- Hamblen County Library will receive a $1,809.00 technology grant. Senator Steve Southerland and Representative Rick Eldridge both plan to attend.

2:15 p.m. EST

Sullivan County Public Library

1655 Blountville Blvd.

Blountville, TN 37617

Details: The Sullivan County Public Library will receive a $8,043.00 technology grant. Senator Jon Lundberg, Representative Bud Hulsey, and Representative Timothy Hill both plan to attend.

The Secretary’s presentations on Thursday, Nov. 21th, 2019

10:00 a.m. EST

Anna Porter Public Library

158 Proffitt Road

Gatlinburg, TN 37738

Details: The Anna Porter Public Library will receive a $1,535.00 technology grant. Senator Art Swann plans to attend.

10:50 a.m. EST

Sevier County Public Library

408 High Street

Sevierville, TN 37862

Details: The Sevier County Public Library will receive a $5,040.00 technology grant. Senator Art Swann and Representative Dale Carr plan to attend.

