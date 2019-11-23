East Tennessee libraries awarded state grants for new equipment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WVLT) -- Secretary of State Tre Hargett presented the Anna Porter Library with $1,535 from the Tennessee State Library and Archives.
The technology grant will help the library buy new desktop computers for visitors.
The library was one of four in East Tennessee to receive grants.
The state library and archives will be granting $350,000 in technology grants all over the state this year.
Grant presentations and their times, according to the Gatlinburg Convention and Visitors Bureau, are listed below:
The Secretary’s presentations on Wednesday, Nov. 20th, 2019
10:30 a.m. EST
Morristown- Hamblen County Library
417 West Main Street
Morristown, TN 37814
Details: The Morristown- Hamblen County Library will receive a $1,809.00 technology grant. Senator Steve Southerland and Representative Rick Eldridge both plan to attend.
2:15 p.m. EST
Sullivan County Public Library
1655 Blountville Blvd.
Blountville, TN 37617
Details: The Sullivan County Public Library will receive a $8,043.00 technology grant. Senator Jon Lundberg, Representative Bud Hulsey, and Representative Timothy Hill both plan to attend.
The Secretary’s presentations on Thursday, Nov. 21th, 2019
10:00 a.m. EST
Anna Porter Public Library
158 Proffitt Road
Gatlinburg, TN 37738
Details: The Anna Porter Public Library will receive a $1,535.00 technology grant. Senator Art Swann plans to attend.
10:50 a.m. EST
Sevier County Public Library
408 High Street
Sevierville, TN 37862
Details: The Sevier County Public Library will receive a $5,040.00 technology grant. Senator Art Swann and Representative Dale Carr plan to attend.
