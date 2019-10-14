Great Pumpkin Luminights at Dollywood's Harvest Festival

Dollywood's Harvest Festival is a "glow-tacular" experience. It includes thousands of carved and illuminated jack-o-lanterns that light up the night.

The Great Pumpkin LumiNights is the largest addition to have ever been made to Dollywood's fall festival.

It includes artistic sculptures, whimsical scenes, and family-friendly fun.

The Great Pumpkin LumiNights also features plenty of new pumpkin-themed foods, entertainment, and interactive opportunities for guests.

The Harvest Festival will run from September 27 through November 2.

