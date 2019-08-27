Visitors alerted to mysterious rolling poop in Great Smoky Mountains

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park released an unusual video, warning visitors of rolling poop.

In a Facebook post, park rangers said the Tumblebug is one of the many beetles found in the Smokies that relies on animal scat to complete its life cycle.

The post says the female tumblebug lays one egg inside each ball of dung, which allows the larvae to have all the resources they need without having to compete with their siblings.

The male bug will help bury the balls of dung in the ground for safekeeping.

Park rangers said the beetles help hikers by keeping the trails clean and aiding in decomposition.

