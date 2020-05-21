Great Smoky Mountains National Park co-hosting virtual campout

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park will be co-hosting a three-day, virtual campout event over the Memorial Day weekend.

According to a release from the park, twenty national parks are joining in on the fun via Facebook. The event kicks off Saturday at 3 p.m. and will feature videos, activities and livestreams for viewers of all ages.

"We are pleased to virtually share these unique camping experiences from our fellow parks over the holiday weekend,” said Superintendent Cassius Cash. “We also welcome you back to the park where you can find more than 100 backcountry campsites offering the perfect place for a socially-distanced camping experience.”

The Smokies will present an "interactive, virtual at-home camping trip" this Sunday at 11 a.m.

