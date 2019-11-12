Great Smoky Mountains National Park delays opening due to snow

The Great Smoky Mountain National Park announced they will delay opening until Tuesday morning due to inclement weather.

The Sugarlands Visitor Center, Oconaluftee Visitor Center, Cades Cove Visitor Center, Clingmans Dome Information Station, and Park Headquarters are expected to open at 11 a.m.

Newfound Gap Road and the Foothills Parkway from Wears Valley to Walland are currently closed.

Park crews were working to assess conditions on other roads.

You can see how the smokies currently look via live web cameras on the National Park Service Website here.

