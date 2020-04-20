Great Smoky Mountains National Park named most popular national park

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park has been named the nation's most popular national park, according to the National Park Service.

The park, which recorded 12.5 million visitors last year, takes the top spot for the second year in a row.

"The numbers once again affirm that Americans and visitors from around the world love the natural, cultural and historic experience provided by our nation's national parks," said Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt in a press release.

CNN reported that the Smokies was followed by the Grand Canyon National Park, Rocky Mountain National Park, Zion National Park and Yosemite National Park.

