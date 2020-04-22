Great Smoky Mountains National Park preparing to reopen, no date yet

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced it has not set a specific reopening date, but officials say they are "actively developing" reopening plans.

The park was set to reopen on April 6, but the closure was extended indefinitely after Governor Bill Lee announced a stay at home order. That order is set to expire at the end of April, with businesses reopening on May 1.

A park representative said that they are installing plexiglass shields in park visitor centers, and they said they are getting personal protective equipment for maintenance employees.

The representative added that they are developing safety protocols for staff who respond to people in the backcountry and frontcountry.

The park, which was named the most popular national park in America, typically sees one million visitors in May, and the park said they "want to do our best to be prepared in a manner that helps our employees, volunteers, and visitors feel safe before reopening."

Tennessee state parks are reopening this Friday.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.