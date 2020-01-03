Enormous collection of historic log buildings are closer than you think

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is putting in efforts to help restore and preserve many historic structures located across the mountain region.

Over the years, GSMNP has rehabilitated over 90 historic structures that include: houses, barns, outbuildings, churches, schools and grist mills.

Some areas seeing the most efforts are that of Cades Cove, Cataloochee, Oconalufte and the Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail according to the National Park Service's website.

One structure, in particular, will get a facelift in 2020. The Henry Whitehead Cabin is expected to go under a $6,500 rehabilitation project to restore the home built-in 1881.

A full list of nationally registered places can be found by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

