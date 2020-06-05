Limited campground, visitor center services restored in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced Friday that it would be reopening access to some campgrounds, visitor centers and roads.

Beginning on Monday, June 8, the following areas will be accessible:

Cades Cove and Smokemont Campgrounds

Anthony Creek Horse Camp

Sugarlands, Oconaluftee, Cades Cove, and Clingmans Dome Visitor Centers and Great Smoky Mountains Association Bookstores

Backcountry Information Office at Sugarlands Visitor Center

Cable Mill and Mingus Mill

Abrams Creek Road

Cataloochee Road (to Palmer Chapel only due to road washout)

Forge Creek Road

Rich Mountain Road

On June 15, these areas will be accessible:

Elkmont Road

Elkmont Campground

Spence Cabin

According to a release, the park has "developed a range of mitigation to support these additional services." Park officials said they have installed protective barriers between staff and visitors, have instituted capacity limits for visitor centers, installed social distancing decals and have closed theater and museum space at centers.

The park said campground services are limited to online reservations online, restrooms are being cleaned and group campsites remain closed.

