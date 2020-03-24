Great Smoky Mountains National Park to close amid virus outbreak

Great Smoky Mountain National Park officials announced that all park areas will close at noon Tuesday.

The closure is set for March 24 through Monday, April 6, 2020.

The Spur and Foothills Parkway will remain open.

According to a release, "All access to the park, including trails and roads, will temporarily close in alignment with efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 across the region. This includes Executive Order 117 issued by NC Governor Roy Cooper, Executive Order 17 issued by TN Governor Bill Lee, Executive Order 6 issued by Principal Chief Richard Sneed of the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians, Graham County travel restrictions, Pigeon Forge, TN Safe-at-Home Advisory, and requests to close or partially close the park received from Swain County, Sevier County, and Bryson City, NC."

