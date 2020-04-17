GSMNP launches 'SmokiEEEs @ Home' to connect students from home to the park

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials launch 'SmokiEEEs @ Home' to connect students of all ages to the park from their homes.

The new website www.smokieees.org will be highlighting the three "E's in SmokiEEEs: Explore, Entertain and Escape.

"During this time of uncertainty when the park is closed and most people are confined to their homes, we hope you'll join us for an opportunity to virtually experience the Smokes," said Superintendent Cassius Cash. "We look forward to welcoming everyone back to the park soon, but until then, I invite you to pause and enjoy a Smokies break online with us."

According to a release, the digital experience is divided into three categories:

Explore- Students are able to see what they can discover in their own neighborhood.

Entertain- A creative opportunity for students to open their eyes and ears to the sounds and sights of nature.

Escape- A virtual escape to the Smokies for a quiet and captivating moment.

Educators are working on new videos and grade-level activities to add to the website on a regular basis.

Click here to visit the National Park Service website for more online activities.

