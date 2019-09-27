Greek Fest taking place in Knoxville this weekend

The 2019 Greek Fest is taking place at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church on Kingston Pike.

The festival includes different traditional Greek performances, vendors serving authentic foods and many other interactive activities.

The festival is celebrating its 40th year of existence. This anniversary is especially important due to the church's sanctuary reopening after the 2015 fire that took place there.

The festival will run from September 27th through the 29th. Friday and Saturday the festival will be open from 11 am to 10 pm and Sunday from 11 am to 8 pm.

For more information on the festival click here.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.