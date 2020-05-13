Tenn. man indicted on charges related to child's death

Investigators said a 33-year-old man has been indicted on charges in connection to a child's death.

WJHL reported that Michael Christopher Grinstead has been indicted on two murder charges amid a child death investigation.

According to court documents, Grinstead was charged with killing 20-month-old Xavier Jeremiah Ramsey in Greene County on February 1.

He is now facing charges of first degree murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported Xavier was killed on Culbertson Road in Greeneville. Ramsey was reportedly discovered after the Greene County Sheriff's Office said they received a report about a death back in February.

According to GCSO, the child was left in the care of Grinstead while the child's foster parents were at the hospital with another child. When the parents arrived at the home, they found Grinstead gone and the child dead.

Grinstead reportedly turned himself in on May 11, the sheriff's department shared in a Facebook post.

He is being held on a $750,000 bond.

