Green plastic Army women almost ready for duty

The green plastic Army figurines that many played with as children are getting an upgrade.

The company behind the iconic army men revealed that women will now be a part of the lineup.

BMC Toys said the female figurines will come in 15 poses including the bazooka operator, kneeling rifleman, combat medic, radio operator, nurse, running rifleman and a military working dog and handler.

The new toys will come in green, tan or pink and sell for $14. BMC Toys owner, Jeff Imel, said he's been thinking about making the toys since 2018. Imel said his sister, a female retired Navy sailor convinced him there might be a market for the toys.

Imel said a 6-year-old girl also asked him, to “make Army girls that look like women.”

The company is already taking preorders for the Plastic Army Women and is planning to ship the first sets in the fall.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via CNN. All rights reserved.