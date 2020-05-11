Multiple shootings, one deadly, spark suspect search in Greene County

Greene County officials launched a search for two people in connection to two shootings that occurred over the weekend.

The Greene County Sheriff's Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they were looking for William Jacob Silvers, 24, in connection to the shootings, and Whitney Ann Legg, 29, for questioning.

Investigators said they believed Legg may be with Silvers.

Silvers is wanted in connection to shootings on Round Knobb Road and Richland Road.

Deputies discovered Gary Garner, 37, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at a home on Round Knobb Road around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Officials said they were later notified of a second shooting victim on Richland Road. Deputies discovered Nathan Knight, 29, who had been fatally shot.

The shootings sparked a joint investigation by the Greene County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Anyone with information about this investigation or the whereabouts of Silvers and/or Legg is encouraged to contact either the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at 423-798-1800, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations at 1-800-TBI-FIND (1-800-824-3463) or your nearest law enforcement agency.

