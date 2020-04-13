Greene County man hospitalized after shooting

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) Officials with the Greene County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting after a man was hospitalized with gunshot wounds Friday night.
Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt said deputies were called to a home on the 1800 block Whitehouse Road for a reported shooting.
Deputies found Travis Graham, 42, suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Graham was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center and is in stable condition.
GCSO officials said they believe the incident may have related to a domestic incident.
The shooting is still under investigation.
