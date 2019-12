Greene County deputies found 68-year-old Lyudmyla Yurmanova after she went missing from her Mosheim home Tuesday.

She was found walking along I-81 Northbound and taken to a nearby hospital.

Officials said Yurmanova does not speak English and does not have a vehicle or phone.

She is described as 5'2'' and weighs about 90 pounds.

Anyone with any information is asked to call GCSD at 423-798-1800.

