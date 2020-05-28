Greeneville 2-month-old found unresponsive, pronounced dead at hospital

Greeneville police responded to the 700 block of North Mainstreet at 6 a.m. Thursday where they found an unresponsive 2-month-old, according to a release.

Officials said EMS and the fire department were also on scene. The child was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are conducting a criminal investigation in relation to the child's death.

The body was taken to East Tennessee State University for an autopsy.

No additional information regarding the circumstances of the death has been released.

