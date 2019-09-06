Suspect arrested after entering Greeneville High School

According to a release from the Greeneville Police Department, Greeneville High School was placed on lockdown after someone who was not a student entered the school, Friday.

Police said that as students were entering the high school, a teacher noticed one person who had a hoodie pulled up over their head which is against the dress code.

When a teacher approached the person about the dress code violation, she was able to see his face and immediately knew that he wasn't a student.

After teachers attempted to escort the man out, he ran through the main doors and down the driveway of the school.

The School Resource Officer immediately alerted the 911 center and began searching for the suspect.

Patrol units from Greeneville Police joined the search and an officer found the suspect crouched down outside one of the school buildings.

The suspect told officers that he "wanted to see what the response was" if he went into the school.

The suspect was taken into custody and the school was taken off lockdown.

