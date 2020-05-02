Greeneville man indicted in February death of infant daughter

Greeneville police said the father of a 5-week-old girl was indicted in her death that occurred in early 2020.

Lavelle Jamal Scott was indicted by a Greene County Grand Jury on May first in connection to the death of his daughter Sophia Flora Fields.

On February 2, police said they responded to a home where the Sophia Flora Fields was found unresponsive, WJHL reported.

According to a release from Greeneville Police, “Today, May 1, 2020, the Greene County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Scott with Aggravated Child Neglect (1 count), Aggravated Child Abuse (1 count), and First-Degree Felony Murder (2 counts). Scott was served on these charges in the Greene County Jail, where he was already being held for Violation of Probation.”

Authorities said Scott is being held on a $750,000 bond.

